Did the Eagles Really Just Trade for Kenny Pickett?‌

The Eagles trade for QB Kenny Pickett and re-sign Josh Sweat. Sheil and Ben break down the trade, and what re-signing Sweat means for Haasan Reddick.‌

Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak

Producer: Stefan Anderson

Music Composed By: Teddy Grossman and Jackson Greenberg

