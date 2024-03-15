 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Johnnies Advance, Cole Out for Two to Three Months, and Brunson Goes for 45

Plus, Mike Tannenbaum joins the show to talk about Saquon Barkley leaving the Giants, the Jets’ offensive line moves, and how both teams can improve in the draft

By John Jastremski
2024 New York Yankees Spring Training Photo by New York Yankees/Getty Images


‌(1:20) — ST. JOHN’S: St. John’s beat Seton Hall to advance to the Big East tournament semifinals, where they’ll face UConn and could punch their ticket to the NCAA Tournament.

(6:20) — YANKEES: The results from Gerrit Cole’s MRI show there is no UCL tear, but he will be out for the first few months of the season.

(13:28) — KNICKS: The Knicks are now 2-0 with OG Anunoby back in the lineup as they defeat the Blazers behind Jalen Brunson’s 45-point effort.

(17:16) — CALLS: Callers talk Knicks, St. John’s, Giants, and Yankees.

(33:24) — MIKE TANNEBAUM: The former Jets GM and current ESPN personality joins the show to talk about Saquon Barkley leaving the Giants, the Jets’ offensive line moves, and how both teams can improve in the draft.

(43:36) — JOHN HARPER: SNY’s John Harper joins the show to discuss Gerrit Cole’s injury, how the Yankees can bolster their starting pitching, and Edwin Diaz.

‌We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the listener line at 917-382-1151.

‌Follow JJ on Twitter: John Jastremski (@john_jastremski) on X

‌Host: John Jastremski
Guests: Mike Tannebaum and John Harper
Producer: Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In New York, New York

The Latest

Play

So Who’s the GOAT? LeBron or Jordan?

Big Wos also talks about Cade Cunningham’s play and some spelling mistakes on the Kobe Bryant statue

By Wosny Lambre

“No T-Shirts in the Pool” 

Jason breaks down the Chicago Bears’ trade for Keenan Allen, the Bulls-Clippers game, and the White Sox’s trade of Dylan Cease

By Jason Goff

‘Love Lies Bleeding’ and the 21st-Century Noir Movie Canon

Director Rose Glass joins the pod to talk about working with Kristen Stewart, how Ed Harris became involved in the project, and much more!

By Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins
Play

Banning TikTok, Actively Black, and Controversial Feet Pics

Ashley Gold, a tech and policy reporter at Axios, joins Van and Rachel to dive into the details of the TikTok ban

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

Trader Joe’s Mini Tote Bags, Restaurant Cancellation Fees, and Tasting Two Jeni’s Ice Cream Flavors

Pkus, Juliet and David share their Personal Food News and react to Listener Food News

By Juliet Litman and David Jacoby

‘Manhunt’ Knows You Know What Happens to John Wilkes Booth

The new Apple TV+ series manages a difficult balancing act: spicing up a story whose ending is a foregone conclusion

By Claire McNear