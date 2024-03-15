The Johnnies Advance, Cole Out for Two to Three Months, and Brunson Goes for 45



‌(1:20) — ST. JOHN’S: St. John’s beat Seton Hall to advance to the Big East tournament semifinals, where they’ll face UConn and could punch their ticket to the NCAA Tournament.

(6:20) — YANKEES: The results from Gerrit Cole’s MRI show there is no UCL tear, but he will be out for the first few months of the season.

(13:28) — KNICKS: The Knicks are now 2-0 with OG Anunoby back in the lineup as they defeat the Blazers behind Jalen Brunson’s 45-point effort.

(17:16) — CALLS: Callers talk Knicks, St. John’s, Giants, and Yankees.

(33:24) — MIKE TANNEBAUM: The former Jets GM and current ESPN personality joins the show to talk about Saquon Barkley leaving the Giants, the Jets’ offensive line moves, and how both teams can improve in the draft.

(43:36) — JOHN HARPER: SNY’s John Harper joins the show to discuss Gerrit Cole’s injury, how the Yankees can bolster their starting pitching, and Edwin Diaz.

‌We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the listener line at 917-382-1151.

‌Follow JJ on Twitter: John Jastremski (@john_jastremski) on X

‌Host: John Jastremski

Guests: Mike Tannebaum and John Harper

Producer: Stefan Anderson

