 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

“No T-Shirts in the Pool”

Jason breaks down the Chicago Bears’ trade for Keenan Allen, the Bulls-Clippers game, and the White Sox’s trade of Dylan Cease

By Jason Goff
Baltimore Ravens v Los Angeles Chargers Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images


The Full Go returns as Jason starts the pod by breaking down the Bears’ trade for Pro Bowl receiver Keenan Allen! He talks about how GM Ryan Poles is addressing his past mistakes, why Bears fans have trust issues, and why he’s OK with the draft capital they gave up. Jason also talks about the way Justin Fields has been discussed in Chicago. Next, Jason talks about the Bulls-Clippers game. He discusses why Paul George has become one of the most fun players to watch and why he resonates with the younger generation. He also talks about how Michael Jordan has hijacked basketball conversations (31:07). Following the Bulls talk, Jason gives his thoughts on the White Sox trading Dylan Cease. He talks about the error of White Sox baseball that wasn’t, why fans should tune in, and what’s next for the franchise (48:21). To wrap, Jason gives his thoughts on Nick Saban’s NIL comments (57:57).

Host: Jason Goff
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Tony Gill, Chris Sutton, and Kyle Williams

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Full Go With Jason Goff

The Latest

‘Love Lies Bleeding’ and the 21st-Century Noir Movie Canon

Director Rose Glass joins the pod to talk about working with Kristen Stewart, how Ed Harris became involved in the project, and much more!

By Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins
Play

Banning TikTok, Actively Black, and Controversial Feet Pics

Ashley Gold, a tech and policy reporter at Axios, joins Van and Rachel to dive into the details of the TikTok ban

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

Trader Joe’s Mini Tote Bags, Restaurant Cancellation Fees, and Tasting Two Jeni’s Ice Cream Flavors

Pkus, Juliet and David share their Personal Food News and react to Listener Food News

By Juliet Litman and David Jacoby

‘Manhunt’ Knows You Know What Happens to John Wilkes Booth

The new Apple TV+ series manages a difficult balancing act: spicing up a story whose ending is a foregone conclusion

By Claire McNear

The Worst NBA Contracts Draft With Joe House and Big Wos

Bill, Joe House, and Big Wos are back for the third annual draft of the worst contracts in the NBA!

By Bill Simmons, Wosny Lambre, and 1 more

Andrew Callahan on NFL Free Agency. Plus, the Celtics Stomp the Suns.

Brian and Andrew talk about how the Pats can bolster their offensive line, which QB they should take in the draft, and more

By Brian Barrett