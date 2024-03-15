“No T-Shirts in the Pool”



The Full Go returns as Jason starts the pod by breaking down the Bears’ trade for Pro Bowl receiver Keenan Allen! He talks about how GM Ryan Poles is addressing his past mistakes, why Bears fans have trust issues, and why he’s OK with the draft capital they gave up. Jason also talks about the way Justin Fields has been discussed in Chicago. Next, Jason talks about the Bulls-Clippers game. He discusses why Paul George has become one of the most fun players to watch and why he resonates with the younger generation. He also talks about how Michael Jordan has hijacked basketball conversations (31:07). Following the Bulls talk, Jason gives his thoughts on the White Sox trading Dylan Cease. He talks about the error of White Sox baseball that wasn’t, why fans should tune in, and what’s next for the franchise (48:21). To wrap, Jason gives his thoughts on Nick Saban’s NIL comments (57:57).

Host: Jason Goff

Producers: Steve Ceruti, Tony Gill, Chris Sutton, and Kyle Williams

