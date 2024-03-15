Banning TikTok, Actively Black, and Controversial Feet Pics

Today, Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay are joined by Ashley Gold, a tech and policy reporter at Axios, to talk about the TikTok ban (05:09). Then, the two bring back the “Is Van Wrong?” segment (24:50) and discuss the internet’s response to Karrueche Tran’s OnlyFans announcement on Instagram (49:50). Later, they are joined by the CEO of the fashion sports brand Actively Black, Lanny Smith, to talk about the creation of the brand and his recent apology video (47:22).
Hosts: Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay
Guests: Ashley Gold and Lanny Smith
Producer: Ashleigh Smith
