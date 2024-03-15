 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Banning TikTok, Actively Black, and Controversial Feet Pics

Ashley Gold, a tech and policy reporter at Axios, joins Van and Rachel to dive into the details of the TikTok ban

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

Today, Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay are joined by Ashley Gold, a tech and policy reporter at Axios, to talk about the TikTok ban (05:09). Then, the two bring back the “Is Van Wrong?” segment (24:50) and discuss the internet’s response to Karrueche Tran’s OnlyFans announcement on Instagram (49:50). Later, they are joined by the CEO of the fashion sports brand Actively Black, Lanny Smith, to talk about the creation of the brand and his recent apology video (47:22).

Hosts: Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay
Guests: Ashley Gold and Lanny Smith
Producer: Ashleigh Smith

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher

