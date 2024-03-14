 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Aaron Rodgers 2024, Don Lemon–Elon Musk, the Vibes Beat, and ‘The Girls on the Bus’ With The Washington Post’s Kara Voght

Bryan and Kara talk about the intersection of sports, politics, and media; Don Lemon’s interview with Elon Musk; and much more

By Bryan Curtis
NFL: JAN 07 Jets at Patriots Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images


On the Final Edition, Bryan is joined by Kara Voght of The Washington Post. They kick off the show with the Venn diagram of sports, politics, and media as they discuss Aaron Rodgers’s potential vice presidential candidacy in support of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (1:50). Then they discuss Don Lemon’s interview with Elon Musk and what led to the end of their partnership (13:20). Later, they give an official review of The Girls on the Bus and discuss how the reporters are portrayed on the show (23:37). Bryan closes by asking Kara rapid-fire questions about her career, including how she covers the vibes beat (47:18).

Host: Bryan Curtis
Guest: Kara Voght
Producer: Brian H. Waters

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

