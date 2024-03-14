How Much Should TV Creators Ask of Their Viewers? Plus, ‘Shogun’ Episode 4 and ‘The Gentlemen.’

Chris and Andy talk about a New Yorker profile of Succession writer Lucy Prebble in which she wonders whether it’s better to create TV that “feels like having a bath” instead of shows with complicated plotlines that require the viewer to follow closely (1:00). Then they talk about the fourth episode of Shogun (26:44) and the new Netflix show The Gentlemen, which feels just like the “gourmet cheeseburger” that chief content officer Bela Bajaria once described (44:55).
Hosts: Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald
Producer: Kaya McMullen
