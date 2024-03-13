Eagles Buzz! CJGJ Is Back, Josh Sweat Weirdness, and Would Justin Fields Make Sense?



Chauncey Gardner-Johnson is back with the Eagles! Sheil and Ben break down the acquisition of the talented safety, who helped the Eagles reach the Super Bowl in 2023. What’s going on with the Josh Sweat situation, and could he be released? Would Justin Fields be the perfect backup for Jalen Hurts? Plus, the latest on the Sixers’ woes.

