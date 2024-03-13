 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Eagles Buzz! CJGJ Is Back, Josh Sweat Weirdness, and Would Justin Fields Make Sense?

Sheil and Ben break down the acquisition of Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, the Josh Sweat situation, and Justin Fields as a backup for Jalen Hurts

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
NFC Divisional Playoffs - Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images


Chauncey Gardner-Johnson is back with the Eagles! Sheil and Ben break down the acquisition of the talented safety, who helped the Eagles reach the Super Bowl in 2023. What’s going on with the Josh Sweat situation, and could he be released? Would Justin Fields be the perfect backup for Jalen Hurts? Plus, the latest on the Sixers’ woes.

We want to hear from you! 215-315-7982

Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
Producer: Cliff Augustin
Music Composed By: Teddy Grossman and Jackson Greenberg

