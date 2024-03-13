Reality Court With the Bravo Docket

This week on Speidi’s 16th Minute, Heidi and Spencer start the show by diving into the Kate Middleton conspiracy theories (01:20), then discuss how Ken stole the Oscars (08:38). They later welcome Cesie Alvarez and Angela Angotti, two attorneys from the Bravo Docket podcast, to discuss how law and reality TV coincide (22:14), the Rachel Leviss lawsuit (49:29), and the controversies surrounding Andy Cohen and Bravo (59:59).

Hosts: Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag

Guests: Cesie Alvarez and Angela Angotti

Producers: Chelsea Stark-Jones, Aleya Zenieris, and Devon Renaldo

Theme Song: Heidi Montag

