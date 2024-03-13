 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Reality Court With the Bravo Docket

Spencer and Heidi welcome Cesie Alvarez and Angela Angotti, two attorneys from the ‘Bravo Docket’ podcast, to discuss how law and reality TV coincide

By Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt

This week on Speidi’s 16th Minute, Heidi and Spencer start the show by diving into the Kate Middleton conspiracy theories (01:20), then discuss how Ken stole the Oscars (08:38). They later welcome Cesie Alvarez and Angela Angotti, two attorneys from the Bravo Docket podcast, to discuss how law and reality TV coincide (22:14), the Rachel Leviss lawsuit (49:29), and the controversies surrounding Andy Cohen and Bravo (59:59).

Hosts: Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag
Guests: Cesie Alvarez and Angela Angotti
Producers: Chelsea Stark-Jones, Aleya Zenieris, and Devon Renaldo
Theme Song: Heidi Montag

Subscribe: Spotify

