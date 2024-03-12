The Confusing Brian Burns Trade, Kirk Cousins’s Fit With the Falcons, and Much More! | Extra Point Taken



The NFL free agency legal tampering period officially got underway Monday, and a few big names found new homes. What exactly did the Panthers gain by trading Brian Burns to the Giants? Speaking of the Giants, their former running back is now headed to the division rival Eagles. Plus, will Kirk Cousins lead the Falcons to an NFC South title with his new, massive deal?

Hosts: Ben Solak and Sheil Kapadia

