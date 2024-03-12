 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Confusing Brian Burns Trade, Kirk Cousins’s Fit With the Falcons, and Much More! | Extra Point Taken

NFL free agency is underway

By Ben Solak and Sheil Kapadia
The NFL free agency legal tampering period officially got underway Monday, and a few big names found new homes. What exactly did the Panthers gain by trading Brian Burns to the Giants? Speaking of the Giants, their former running back is now headed to the division rival Eagles. Plus, will Kirk Cousins lead the Falcons to an NFC South title with his new, massive deal?

The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please check out Resources and Helplines for Gambling Responsibly to find out more, or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.

Hosts: Ben Solak and Sheil Kapadia
Producer: Cliff Augustin
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins
Social: Eduardo Ocampo and Kiera Givens
Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo

