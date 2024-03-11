Tottenham Beats Man City, Liverpool’s Missed Opportunity, and the Emma Hayes Era Begins



Flo Lloyd-Hughes and Jessy Parker-Humphreys talk about what’s gone awry for Manchester City following their loss to Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup. Then, they discuss how Liverpool missed a golden opportunity by losing to a weakened Leicester City squad. And after quickly touching on Brighton’s loss to Manchester United, the ladies close out the show by discussing U.S.A.’s win over Brazil in the W Gold Cup and what this means for the future of U.S. women’s soccer.

Hosts: Flo Lloyd-Hughes and Jessy Parker-Humphreys

Producers: Jonathan Fisher and Troy Farkas

