UFC 299 Reaction: Sean O’Malley Tastes Sweet Revenge, Dustin Poirier Turns Back the Clock, and MVP’s Dazzling Debut



Immediately after watching Sean O’Malley thrash Marlon Vera for five rounds at UFC 299, Petesy Carroll, Chuck Mindenhall, and TST react to another scintillating performance by the UFC bantamweight champion. The guys debate how much this one-sided affair will elevate O’Malley’s superstardom before discussing how he might fare against Merab Dvalishvili next time out. Then, the guys get into Dustin Poirier’s incredible comeback win over French assassin Benoit Saint-Denis, Michael “Venom” Page’s strong UFC debut, Jack Della Maddalena’s nasty third-round win, Petr Yan’s return to championship form, Jailton Almeida’s big blunder, and more from a very special night in Miami.

Intro (00:00)

Reaction to Sean O’Malley’s performance (01:23)

Whether the UFC will book the soul-crushing Merab Dvalishvili against O’Malley next (08:00)

Dustin Poirier’s shocking win over Benoit Saint-Denis (21:30)

Michael “Venom” Page’s theatrical win over Kevin Holland (32:31)

Jack Della Maddalena’s statement victory (41:24)

Petr Yan’s return to the win column (48:05)

Whether Curtis Blaydes earned a date with Tom Aspinall by knocking out Jailton Almeida (53:06)

Joanna Jedrzejczyk’s induction into the UFC Hall of Fame (01:01:52)

Hosts: Petesy Carroll and Chuck Mindenhall

Producer: Troy Farkas

