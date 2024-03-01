The Rock Goes OFF and Dave LaGreca Calls in! Plus, Lots of Mailbag, and a Great Idea for Dom Mysterio!

Boy do we have SOMETHING on this episode of the Friday Something! We start off by listening to a portion of the Rock’s 20-plus minute promo ahead of tonight’s must-see SmackDown event. Plus, Dave LaGreca calls in after hearing himself personally called out by the Rock. After that, Rosenberg dives deep into the mailbag.
Host: Peter Rosenberg
Guest: Dave LaGreca
Producer: Troy Farkas
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS