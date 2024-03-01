 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Rock Goes OFF and Dave LaGreca Calls in! Plus, Lots of Mailbag, and a Great Idea for Dom Mysterio!

There’s also talk of Rock’s 20-plus minute promo ahead of tonight’s must-see ‘SmackDown’ event, and more

By Peter Rosenberg
Icon Sportswire via Getty Images


Boy do we have SOMETHING on this episode of the Friday Something! We start off by listening to a portion of the Rock’s 20-plus minute promo ahead of tonight’s must-see SmackDown event. Plus, Dave LaGreca calls in after hearing himself personally called out by the Rock. After that, Rosenberg dives deep into the mailbag.

Plus, Rosenberg dives deep into the mailbag.

Host: Peter Rosenberg
Guest: Dave LaGreca
Producer: Troy Farkas

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

