Pitchfork’s Greatest Hits, Joe Biden Does Late Night, Richard Lewis Obits, and Revisiting ‘The War Room’ With Sean Fennessey



On the final edition, Sean Fennessey, The Ringer’s head of content, joins Bryan. They discuss President Joe Biden’s appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers and how he addressed the concerns of his age (1:27). Then, they discuss Sean’s history with Pitchfork and its era of internet writing (13:32). Later, they discuss a couple of journalists who made headlines this week: Peter King with his departure (32:02) and Jon Stewart with his return (40:02).

They also talk about the different Richard Lewis obits online and what they learned about him (43:02). Bryan also has a couple of surprise questions for Sean regarding his career (47:25). And after a listener’s request, they review the movie The War Room (52:43).

Host: Bryan Curtis

Guest: Sean Fennessey

Producer: Brian H. Waters

