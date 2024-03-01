 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Pitchfork’s Greatest Hits, Joe Biden Does Late Night, Richard Lewis Obits, and Revisiting ‘The War Room’ With Sean Fennessey

Bryan and Sean are here to talk about all the latest media headlines!

By Bryan Curtis and Sean Fennessey
Premiere Of Netflix’s “Sandy Wexler” - Arrivals Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic


On the final edition, Sean Fennessey, The Ringer’s head of content, joins Bryan. They discuss President Joe Biden’s appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers and how he addressed the concerns of his age (1:27). Then, they discuss Sean’s history with Pitchfork and its era of internet writing (13:32). Later, they discuss a couple of journalists who made headlines this week: Peter King with his departure (32:02) and Jon Stewart with his return (40:02).

They also talk about the different Richard Lewis obits online and what they learned about him (43:02). Bryan also has a couple of surprise questions for Sean regarding his career (47:25). And after a listener’s request, they review the movie The War Room (52:43).

Host: Bryan Curtis
Guest: Sean Fennessey
Producer: Brian H. Waters

