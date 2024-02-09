 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Knicks Trade for Burks and Bogdanovic, and Stephen A. Smith Talks the Knicks’ Chance to Get LeBron. Plus, Football Fridays.

JJ and Joe B are back to make their picks for Super Bowl LVIII

By John Jastremski
Washington Wizards v Detroit Pistons Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images


(1:32) — KNICKS: The Knicks add depth by trading for Alec Burks and Bojan Bogdanovic. They also lose OG Anunoby for three weeks with an elbow injury.
(7:16) — SUPER BOWL: JJ gives his prediction for SB LVIII.
(9:08) — JETS: Jets owner Woody Johnson comments on what went wrong for the Jets in 2023.
(11:27) — CALLS: Callers talk Knicks.
(18:47) — STEPHEN A. SMITH: ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith joins the show to discuss the Knicks’ trade deadline acquisitions, Jalen Brunson, and LeBron potentially being a Knick.
(29:37) — OLD SCHOOL VS. NEW SCHOOL: JJ and Joe B are back to make their picks for Super Bowl LVIII in Old School Vs. New School.
(45:12) — ART DICESARE: Handicapper Art DiCesare grades Joe and JJ’s picks, gives his best bets, and tells you what to stay away from for Super Bowl LVIII.

Host: John Jastremski
Guests: Stephen A. Smith, Joe Benigno, and Art DiCesare
Producer: Stefan Anderson

