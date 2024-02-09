Knicks Trade for Burks and Bogdanovic, and Stephen A. Smith Talks the Knicks’ Chance to Get LeBron. Plus, Football Fridays.



(1:32) — KNICKS: The Knicks add depth by trading for Alec Burks and Bojan Bogdanovic. They also lose OG Anunoby for three weeks with an elbow injury.

(7:16) — SUPER BOWL: JJ gives his prediction for SB LVIII.

(9:08) — JETS: Jets owner Woody Johnson comments on what went wrong for the Jets in 2023.

(11:27) — CALLS: Callers talk Knicks.

(18:47) — STEPHEN A. SMITH: ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith joins the show to discuss the Knicks’ trade deadline acquisitions, Jalen Brunson, and LeBron potentially being a Knick.

(29:37) — OLD SCHOOL VS. NEW SCHOOL: JJ and Joe B are back to make their picks for Super Bowl LVIII in Old School Vs. New School.

(45:12) — ART DICESARE: Handicapper Art DiCesare grades Joe and JJ’s picks, gives his best bets, and tells you what to stay away from for Super Bowl LVIII.

The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please check out http://theringer.com/RG to find out more, or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the listener line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Twitter.

Host: John Jastremski

Guests: Stephen A. Smith, Joe Benigno, and Art DiCesare

Producer: Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify