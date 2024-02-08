Has Dana White Delayed the Michael Chandler–Conor McGregor Fight (Again)? How Long Should Chandler Wait?

Yesterday, UFC CEO Dana White told Pat McAfee that Michael Chandler vs. Conor McGregor will likely take place in the fall, thus further delaying the highly anticipated return of MMA’s biggest star. Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall weigh in on that story and a whole lot more on today’s episode. Here’s what to expect:
- Intro (00:00)
- White’s statement on The Pat McAfee Show (03:37)
- Is the UFC punishing McGregor for announcing the fight date too early? (08:37)
- When Ariel believes Chandler vs. McGregor will actually take place (14:28)
- Chandler’s bad luck and whether he should continue to hold out for McGregor (28:44)
- Ilia Topuria’s brash confidence heading into UFC 298 next weekend (35:14)
- Some clarity on last week’s Dustin Poirier situation (39:28)
- Is Paddy Pimblett a logical next opponent for Renato Moicano? (44:34)
- Ariel’s advice to Tom Aspinall (51:02)
- Discord questions (54:53)
- Predictions for Saturday’s Jack Hermansson vs. Joe Pyfer fight (01:20:00)
Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall
Producer: Troy Farkas
