 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Has Dana White Delayed the Michael Chandler–Conor McGregor Fight (Again)? How Long Should Chandler Wait?

Plus, Ilia Topuria raises the stakes for UFC 298

By Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall
Getty Images


Yesterday, UFC CEO Dana White told Pat McAfee that Michael Chandler vs. Conor McGregor will likely take place in the fall, thus further delaying the highly anticipated return of MMA’s biggest star. Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall weigh in on that story and a whole lot more on today’s episode. Here’s what to expect:

  • Intro (00:00)
  • White’s statement on The Pat McAfee Show (03:37)
  • Is the UFC punishing McGregor for announcing the fight date too early? (08:37)
  • When Ariel believes Chandler vs. McGregor will actually take place (14:28)
  • Chandler’s bad luck and whether he should continue to hold out for McGregor (28:44)
  • Ilia Topuria’s brash confidence heading into UFC 298 next weekend (35:14)
  • Some clarity on last week’s Dustin Poirier situation (39:28)
  • Is Paddy Pimblett a logical next opponent for Renato Moicano? (44:34)
  • Ariel’s advice to Tom Aspinall (51:02)
  • Discord questions (54:53)
  • Predictions for Saturday’s Jack Hermansson vs. Joe Pyfer fight (01:20:00)

Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall
Producer: Troy Farkas

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Ringer MMA Show

The Latest

Left Out of This Coaching Cycle, Eric Bieniemy Is Running Out of Options

A year ago, Bieniemy left the Chiefs in hopes of bolstering his head coaching resume by calling plays in Washington. Now he’s out of a job altogether. What happened?

By Nora Princiotti

Immediate Reaction to the Trade Deadline. Plus, Super Bowl Picks!

Brian looks at the moves the Celtics made and then runs through some trade deadline winners and losers

By Brian Barrett

Radio Row Mega-Show With Nora Princiotti and Chris “Mad Dog” Russo

Bryan is here to talk about a huge range of topics, including favorite Radio Row moments, Tom Brady as an announcer, the pressure on Tony Romo, and much more!

By Bryan Curtis and Nora Princiotti

2024 NBA Trade Deadline Winners and Losers

From the New York Knicks doing the impossible to the Los Angeles Lakers doing absolutely nothing, we run down the biggest moves and non-moves from a surprisingly furious deadline

By Zach Kram

It’s BO$$ Time! Plus, Cody Rhodes Makes His Decision.

And does Swerve Strickland need to win the AEW World Title at Revolution?

By David Shoemaker
Play

NBA Trade Deadline Instant Reactions

Wosny Lambre, Rob Mahoney, and Justin Verrier recap the biggest updates from the trade deadline, covering the Knicks, Mavericks, Jazz, and more

By Wosny Lambre, Rob Mahoney, and 1 more