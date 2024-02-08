Sports Goes Back to Bundles, Apple TV’s Upcoming Slate, and ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ Episodes 3-6

Chris and Andy talk about the news that Fox, Warner Bros., and ESPN will launch a joint sports streaming platform this year (1:00) and what ripple effects this could have in the scripted TV world (28:48). Then they talk about Apple TV’s upcoming slate of shows, including the Colin Farrell show Sugar (38:46) and Episodes 3 through 6 of Mr. & Mrs. Smith, a show where the lack of backstory for the main characters works to its advantage (54:27).
Hosts: Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald
Producer: Kaya McMullen
