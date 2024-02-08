 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sports Goes Back to Bundles, Apple TV’s Upcoming Slate, and ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ Episodes 3-6

Chris and Andy join to discuss what effects the new Fox, Warner Bros., and ESPN deal will have on the scripted TV world

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald
Chris and Andy talk about the news that Fox, Warner Bros., and ESPN will launch a joint sports streaming platform this year (1:00) and what ripple effects this could have in the scripted TV world (28:48). Then they talk about Apple TV’s upcoming slate of shows, including the Colin Farrell show Sugar (38:46) and Episodes 3 through 6 of Mr. & Mrs. Smith, a show where the lack of backstory for the main characters works to its advantage (54:27).

Hosts: Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald
Producer: Kaya McMullen

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

