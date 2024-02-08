 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

What’s Up Thursdays: Bachelor Nation, Sydney and Maria Drama, More on Joey’s Social Antics, and Interview With ‘2 Black Girls, 1 Rose’

Justine Kay and Natasha Scott-Reichel from ‘2 Black Girls, 1 Rose’ come on to discuss this season of ‘The Bachelor’

By Juliet Litman
ABC


Juliet is back with What’s Up Thursday, where she goes over what’s up in Bachelor Nation, on Bachelor Reddit, and in the broader world of reality TV—and, of course, her reading list! This week, Juliet discusses the Sydney and Maria drama, Joey confusing Gypsy Rose Blanchard for Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and a few book recommendations. Then Juliet ends the episode with an interview in which Justine Kay and Natasha Scott-Reichel from 2 Black Girls, 1 Rose discuss this season so far on The Bachelor.

Host: Juliet Litman
Producer: Jade Whaley
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Bachelor Party

The Latest

Part 1: NBA Trade Deadline Reactions With Ryen Russillo

Bill and Ryen break down the Knicks’ added shooting, Gordon Hayward to OKC, Buddy Hield to the Sixers, and the Raptors trading like it’s a fantasy football league

By Bill Simmons and Ryen Russillo

AFCON Final Is Set, and Pochettino Believes

Plus, Musa and Ryan touch on the Asian Cup semifinals, Bayer Leverkusen’s late cup win over Stuttgart, the FA Cup replays, and more

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Sheffield United v West Ham United - Premier League
Play

Lukasz Fabiański: The Incredible GK Dynamic at Arsenal in 2007

West Ham goalkeeper Lukasz Fabiański joins to discuss his Premier League career

By Ben Foster

‘Counter Pressed’ Meets ‘Big Kick Energy’

Maisie Adam and Suzi Ruffell join for a Conti Cup chaos check-in before they move on to a deep dive on the life and times of ‘Big Kick Energy’

By Flo Lloyd-Hughes
Play

How the Chiefs Could Repeat as Super Bowl Champions

Ben Solak breaks down what makes this year’s Kansas City Chiefs team potential repeat champions

By Ben Solak

Deebo Samuel Could Be the X Factor of Super Bowl LVIII

The star San Francisco 49ers receiver is also the most versatile playmaker in the NFL. He can make the Chiefs defense wrong even when it’s right—and help San Francisco hoist a Lombardi Trophy.

By Danny Kelly