What’s Up Thursdays: Bachelor Nation, Sydney and Maria Drama, More on Joey’s Social Antics, and Interview With ‘2 Black Girls, 1 Rose’

Juliet is back with What’s Up Thursday, where she goes over what’s up in Bachelor Nation, on Bachelor Reddit, and in the broader world of reality TV—and, of course, her reading list! This week, Juliet discusses the Sydney and Maria drama, Joey confusing Gypsy Rose Blanchard for Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and a few book recommendations. Then Juliet ends the episode with an interview in which Justine Kay and Natasha Scott-Reichel from 2 Black Girls, 1 Rose discuss this season so far on The Bachelor.
Host: Juliet Litman
Producer: Jade Whaley
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo
