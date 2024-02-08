 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Super Bowl LVIII Picks

The East Coast Bias boys are here ahead of the 49ers-Chiefs matchup to look at the lines and give their best props

By John Jastremski, Joe House, Raheem Palmer, Ben Solak, and Sheil Kapadia

The East Coast Bias boys start the show by looking at the lines for the Super Bowl (0:30) and giving their best props (12:00). Then, they are joined by The Ringer’s Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak to discuss their leans for the big game (25:10). Then, Doug Kezirian joins to build a Super Bowl SGP (40:00). Finally, they close out by giving their best picks and more (48:30).

Hosts: John Jastremski, Joe House, and Raheem Palmer
Guests: Ben Solak, Sheil Kapadia, and Doug Kezirian
Producers: Stefan Anderson, Tucker Tashjian, and Drew Van Steenbergen
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Ringer Gambling Show

The Latest

The Super Bowl LVIII MVP Draft

Nora and Steven discuss their Super Bowl MVP favorites via the draft format

By Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz

‘Madness: Race and Insanity in a Jim Crow Asylum’ With Antonia Hylton

By Helena Hunt

Dumplings Vs. Noodles, the Official Lunar Zodiac Ranking, and PFFW: Super Bowl Edition

Dave also gives his opinion on which Super Bowl halftime show was the most memorable

By Dave Chang

The Best Movie Directed By Mel Brooks

Dave, Neil, and Joanna debate Brooks’s best movie: ‘Spaceballs,’ ‘Young Frankenstein,’ ‘Blazing Saddles,’ or ‘Robin Hood: Men in Tights’

By Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and 1 more

Patrick Mahomes Is Whatever You Want Him to Be

In his seven years in the league, he’s been all things to football. But in many ways, he’s still a Rorschach test: You can see what you want to in him.

By Lex Pryor

Super Bowl Preview: Can You Bet Against Mahomes? Plus, Our Dumbest Purchases Ever.

The guys give all their picks for Super Bowl LVIII and discuss Taylor Swift fatigue

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and 1 more