Super Bowl LVIII Picks

The East Coast Bias boys start the show by looking at the lines for the Super Bowl (0:30) and giving their best props (12:00). Then, they are joined by The Ringer’s Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak to discuss their leans for the big game (25:10). Then, Doug Kezirian joins to build a Super Bowl SGP (40:00). Finally, they close out by giving their best picks and more (48:30).

Hosts: John Jastremski, Joe House, and Raheem Palmer

Guests: Ben Solak, Sheil Kapadia, and Doug Kezirian

Producers: Stefan Anderson, Tucker Tashjian, and Drew Van Steenbergen

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

