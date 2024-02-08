 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Super Bowl Preview: Can You Bet Against Mahomes? Plus, Our Dumbest Purchases Ever.

The guys give all their picks for Super Bowl LVIII and discuss Taylor Swift fatigue

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images


The guys are here to preview Super Bowl LVIII! Their winner picks (with and without the spread), a check-in with the Sphincter Scale, how the 49ers offense is like Tuco Salamanca, a few more last-minute SB bets, Taylor Swift fatigue, and much more (2:10). “You guys want to do some emails?” (51:05).

Check out our 2024 Ringer NFL Draft Guide here!

Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Social: Kiera Givens and Jack Sanders
Producer: Kai Grady

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

Next Up In The Ringer Fantasy Football Show

The Latest

Celtics Make a Move and Beat the Hawks

Brian and Jamie also chat about Eliot Wolf’s new role with the Pats and the upcoming Red Sox Netflix docuseries

By Brian Barrett

The Third Black Heroes of Fandom Draft

The Midnight Boys discuss all of their favorite Black heroes in honor of Black History Month

By Charles Holmes, Van Lathan, and 2 more

Best Bets for Super Bowl LVIII

Ahead of the Chiefs-49ers showdown, Cousin Sal and the D3 get together to give out their favorite bets!

By Cousin Sal Iacono

Will the New All-in-One Sports App Finally Kill Cable?

Matt and John Ourand discuss the new sports streaming platform deal, what it will mean for the future of cable, its drawbacks, and more!

By Matthew Belloni

Is Bayley Being Overlooked AGAIN? Plus, Van Lathan on Jade-Bianca and Cody-Rock-Roman!

The guys also recap last night’s NXT and preview tonight’s AEW ‘Dynamite’

By Ben Cruz, Khal Davenport, and 2 more

Usher and Friends

Music journalists Julianne Escobedo Shepherd and Clover Hope join the pod to talk about what makes Usher’s collabs so special

By Erika Ramirez