Super Bowl Preview: Can You Bet Against Mahomes? Plus, Our Dumbest Purchases Ever.

The guys are here to preview Super Bowl LVIII! Their winner picks (with and without the spread), a check-in with the Sphincter Scale, how the 49ers offense is like Tuco Salamanca, a few more last-minute SB bets, Taylor Swift fatigue, and much more (2:10). “You guys want to do some emails?” (51:05).
Check out our 2024 Ringer NFL Draft Guide here!
Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com
Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Social: Kiera Givens and Jack Sanders
Producer: Kai Grady
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts