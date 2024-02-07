Is Bayley Being Overlooked AGAIN? Plus, Van Lathan on Jade-Bianca and Cody-Rock-Roman!



Ben, Khal, and Brian kick off the show by discussing which social media discourse took longer to get over: Cody-Rock-Roman or Wade Barrett’s “Whoop That Trick” Booker T imitation.

Then they get into the following headlines:

Bayley critiques WWE for not featuring her on the WrestleMania XL poster (3:46)

Swerve Strickland says he didn’t answer WWE’s call to return (18:04)

Then after the break, in They Said What?!, they are joined by the one and only Van Lathan, who flips the script and grills Khal on his take about Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill (28:53).

Then they go to the Wednesday Worldwide Hotline and react to a couple of hot takes from you, the people, about the Rock, Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, and CM Punk as we head into WrestleMania (54:06).

Finally, the guys talk through last night’s NXT (78:42) and preview tonight’s AEW Dynamite (84:10).

For an opportunity to have your hot take featured on They Said What?!, leave a voicemail at 202-417-8160.

Hosts: Ben Cruz, Khal Davenport, and Brian H. Waters

Guest: Van Lathan

Producer: Brian H. Waters

