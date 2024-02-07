 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Best Betting Strategies and Props for Super Bowl LVIII

Sharp joins House from Radio Row at Super Bowl LVIII to analyze all the matchups in the big game between the Chiefs and the 49ers from a bettors perspective

By Warren Sharp and Joe House
Super Bowl LVIII - Previews Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images


Sharp joins House from Radio Row at Super Bowl LVIII to analyze all the matchups in the big game between the Chiefs and the 49ers from a bettors perspective. They end the pod by sharing their favorite prop bets (41:12).

The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please check out http://theringer.com/RG to find out more, or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.

Hosts: Warren Sharp and Joe House
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton
Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

