Best Betting Strategies and Props for Super Bowl LVIII



Sharp joins House from Radio Row at Super Bowl LVIII to analyze all the matchups in the big game between the Chiefs and the 49ers from a bettors perspective. They end the pod by sharing their favorite prop bets (41:12).

The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please check out http://theringer.com/RG to find out more, or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.

Hosts: Warren Sharp and Joe House

Associate Producer: Chris Sutton

Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

