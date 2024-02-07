Did ‘Girls’ Stick the Landing?



Andy Greenwald is joined by Amanda Dobbins to discuss “Latching,” the series finale of Girls. They start by providing context on the media environment at the time when the HBO comedy series premiered and how it was a bridge between the eras of network television and prestige cable TV (10:57). Along the way, they discuss what the show originally set out to do, the benefits (and drawbacks) of creator Lena Dunham’s unparalleled self-awareness, and how Girls ended its six-season run with intent (27:03). Finally, they answer the titular question: “Did it stick the landing?” (77:14).

Host: Andy Greenwald

Guest: Amanda Dobbins

Producers: Kaya McMullen and Kai Grady

Theme Song and Other Music Credits: Giancarlo Vulcano

