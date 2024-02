Sheil is joined by Bo Wulf and Zach Berman of PHLY to discuss some burning Eagles questions and mix in a little fun. Was there real consideration to replace Nick Sirianni with Bill Belichick? What’s the most likely scenario for how the 2024 season will play out? How will the Eagles fix this roster?

Host: Sheil Kapadia

Guests: Bo Wulf and Zach Berman

Producer: Cliff Augustin

Music Composed By: Teddy Grossman and Jackson Greenberg

Subscribe: Spotify