Trade Deadline Preview With Justin Verrier



Brian chats with The Ringer’s Justin Verrier about the NBA trade deadline, whether or not the Celtics will make a move, what other Eastern Conference rivals may do at the deadline, and more (0:30). Then, Brian discusses the news that Stephen Belichick is leaving the Pats, and gives his thoughts on the renewed Patrick Mahomes versus Tom Brady debate (38:00).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172. Or, send us your questions for our mailbag at offthepike@gmail.com.

The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please check out Resources and Helplines for Gambling Responsibly to find out more, or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.

Host: Brian Barrett

Guest: Justin Verrier

Producer: Jamie McClellan

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify