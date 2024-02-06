 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Trade Deadline Preview With Justin Verrier

Plus, talk of news that Stephen Belichick is leaving the Pats, Patrick Mahomes–Tom Brady, and more

By Brian Barrett and Justin Verrier
New England Patriots v New York Giants Photo by Elsa/Getty Images


Brian chats with The Ringer’s Justin Verrier about the NBA trade deadline, whether or not the Celtics will make a move, what other Eastern Conference rivals may do at the deadline, and more (0:30). Then, Brian discusses the news that Stephen Belichick is leaving the Pats, and gives his thoughts on the renewed Patrick Mahomes versus Tom Brady debate (38:00).

Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: Justin Verrier
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

