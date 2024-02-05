 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘True Detective: Night Country’ Episode 4 Deep Dive

Has the six-episode season hurt the show overall?

By Joanna Robinson and Rob Mahoney
HBO


Jo and Rob return to break down the fourth episode of True Detective: Night Country. They discuss a roundup of the show’s recurring themes, including its continued use of teal, deepening connection to Sedna the sea goddess, and significant expansion of supernatural horror compared to seasons past. Along the way, they talk about some of this season’s inconsistent storytelling and why the shortened six-episode season has been somewhat damaging to the overall narrative. Later, they theorize about the ambiguous role Rose Aguineau plays in Navarro’s life.

Hosts: Joanna Robinson and Rob Mahoney
Producer: Kai Grady

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Prestige TV Podcast

The Latest

The 66th Annual Grammy Awards and More

Juliet and Amanda are here to give you all their thoughts on the fashion, performances, and results of the Grammys!

By Juliet Litman and Amanda Dobbins

West Ham’s Shocking Win Over Arsenal, the Sacking of Melissa Phillips, and Jonathan Morgan Out at Sheffield United

Flo, Becky, Jessy, and Kate discuss whether Phillips’s sacking was the right move and where Brighton goes next

By Flo Lloyd-Hughes

A Deep-Dive Grading Conversation, and Mike and Jesse Argue Over the NFL Vintage Market With Tyler Tarver

Mike and Jesse discuss when it’s best to use PSA vs. SGC, when to invest in and sell cards, and much more!

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson

Five Major Music Business Questions After the Grammys

Matt and Lucas Shaw chat about Taylor Swift’s new album, the hip-hop problem at the Grammys, and more

By Matthew Belloni

How Sportswriters Can Win the Super Bowl. Plus: Inside Radio Row, Politicians Avoiding Nosy Reporters, and the Death of the D.C. Bureau

And later, the Overworked Twitter Joke of the Week, David Shoemaker Guesses the Strained-Pun Headline, and the return of Media Piss Test

By Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker

‘True Detective: Night Country’ Episode 4 and ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’

Plus, a brief discussion about the premiere of the final season of ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald