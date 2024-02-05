‘True Detective: Night Country’ Episode 4 Deep Dive

Jo and Rob return to break down the fourth episode of True Detective: Night Country. They discuss a roundup of the show’s recurring themes, including its continued use of teal, deepening connection to Sedna the sea goddess, and significant expansion of supernatural horror compared to seasons past. Along the way, they talk about some of this season’s inconsistent storytelling and why the shortened six-episode season has been somewhat damaging to the overall narrative. Later, they theorize about the ambiguous role Rose Aguineau plays in Navarro’s life.
Hosts: Joanna Robinson and Rob Mahoney
Producer: Kai Grady
