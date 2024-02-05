 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

West Ham’s Shocking Win Over Arsenal, the Sacking of Melissa Phillips, and Jonathan Morgan Out at Sheffield United

Flo, Becky, Jessy, and Kate discuss whether Phillips’s sacking was the right move and where Brighton goes next

By Flo Lloyd-Hughes
Brighton &amp; Hove Albion v Bristol City - Barclays Women´s Super League Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images


Flo Lloyd-Hughes is joined by Becky Taylor-Gill, Jessy Parker-Humphreys, and Kate Longhurst to discuss West Ham’s win over Arsenal and whether this could kick-start a run for West Ham. Then, the panel gets into Mel Phillips losing her job with Brighton, whether it was the right move, and what happens next. And to close out the episode, the team dives into the disturbing details surrounding the sacking of Jonathan Morgan at Sheffield United.

Host: Flo Lloyd-Hughes
Guests: Becky Taylor-Gill, Jessy Parker-Humphreys, and Kate Longhurst
Producers: Jonathan Fisher and Troy Farkas

