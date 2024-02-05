Five Major Music Business Questions After the Grammys



Matt is joined by Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw to discuss the highlights, lowlights, and most pressing music industry questions after the 2024 Grammy Awards. Matt and Lucas check in on the music business, including the ongoing feud between Universal Music Group and TikTok, Taylor Swift’s new album announcement, the Grammys’ problem with hip-hop, the future of the Las Vegas Sphere, and more.

Host: Matt Belloni

Guest: Lucas Shaw

Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

