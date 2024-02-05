 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Five Major Music Business Questions After the Grammys

Matt and Lucas Shaw chat about Taylor Swift’s new album, the hip-hop problem at the Grammys, and more

By Matthew Belloni
TOPSHOT-US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMYS-AWARD-SHOW Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images


Matt is joined by Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw to discuss the highlights, lowlights, and most pressing music industry questions after the 2024 Grammy Awards. Matt and Lucas check in on the music business, including the ongoing feud between Universal Music Group and TikTok, Taylor Swift’s new album announcement, the Grammys’ problem with hip-hop, the future of the Las Vegas Sphere, and more.

Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Lucas Shaw
Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

