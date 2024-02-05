How Sportswriters Can Win the Super Bowl. Plus: Inside Radio Row, Politicians Avoiding Nosy Reporters, and the Death of the D.C. Bureau

Bryan and David discuss Super Bowl week’s radio row with the Radio Row power rankings (2:12)! Then they host a Super Bowl editorial meeting that touches on Taylor Swift being the biggest story (9:55) and Brock Purdy’s legacy if he wins the big game (19:49). Later they talk about the Wall Street Journal cutting jobs from the D.C. Bureau (31:06). Plus, the Overworked Twitter Joke of the Week and David Shoemaker Guesses the Strained-Pun Headline. And finally, the Media Piss Test returns.
Hosts: Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
Producer: Brian H. Waters
