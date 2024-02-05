 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How Sportswriters Can Win the Super Bowl. Plus: Inside Radio Row, Politicians Avoiding Nosy Reporters, and the Death of the D.C. Bureau

And later, the Overworked Twitter Joke of the Week, David Shoemaker Guesses the Strained-Pun Headline, and the return of Media Piss Test

By Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
NFC Championship - Detroit Lions v San Francisco 49ers Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images


Bryan and David discuss Super Bowl week’s radio row with the Radio Row power rankings (2:12)! Then they host a Super Bowl editorial meeting that touches on Taylor Swift being the biggest story (9:55) and Brock Purdy’s legacy if he wins the big game (19:49). Later they talk about the Wall Street Journal cutting jobs from the D.C. Bureau (31:06). Plus, the Overworked Twitter Joke of the Week and David Shoemaker Guesses the Strained-Pun Headline. And finally, the Media Piss Test returns.

Hosts: Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
Producer: Brian H. Waters

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Press Box

The Latest

‘True Detective: Night Country’ Episode 4 and ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’

Plus, a brief discussion about the premiere of the final season of ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

The Current State of LeBron With the Lakers

Logan and Howard ponder what the future could hold for the aging superstar and whether or not he will remain a Laker after this season

By Logan Murdock and Howard Beck

Are the Clippers Going to Win the West? Plus, Super Bowl Prop Bets and Senior Bowl Standouts With Todd McShay.

Plus, Life Advice with Ceruti and Kyle! How can the man who bought a boat without telling his wife reveal his purchase?

By Ryen Russillo

The Top 10 Tilts, Good Call–Bad Call, and Pitino’s New Rant With J. Kyle Mann

Tate and Kyle also discuss Kansas handling Houston at Allen Fieldhouse, Kentucky-Tennessee, and Purdue surviving Wisconsin

By Tate Frazier and J. Kyle Mann
Arsenal FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League
Play

Alisson and Van Dijk’s Nightmare at Arsenal, and Is Poch Getting Sacked?

Ben Foster, Dave Watson and Mark Goldbridge break down all the drama from another action-packed weekend in the Premier League

By Ben Foster

MVP Odds, the 76ers Without Embiid, and the Knicks’ Chances in the East With Sean Little

Raheem and Sean also give the best plays for February 5, including Clippers-Hawks and Cavaliers-Hawks

By Raheem Palmer