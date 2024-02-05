 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘True Detective: Night Country’ Episode 4 and ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’

Plus, a brief discussion about the premiere of the final season of ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald
HBO Max


Chris and Andy break down the latest episode of True Detective: Night Country and talk about whether or not the show’s use of multiple mystery plotlines is muddying the story (1:00). Then they talk about being pleasantly surprised with Mr. & Mrs. Smith after the show’s long road to production (40:08), before briefly discussing the premiere of the final season of Curb Your Enthusiasm (59:18).

Hosts: Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald
Producer: Kaya McMullen

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

