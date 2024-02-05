‘True Detective: Night Country’ Episode 4 and ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’

Chris and Andy break down the latest episode of True Detective: Night Country and talk about whether or not the show’s use of multiple mystery plotlines is muddying the story (1:00). Then they talk about being pleasantly surprised with Mr. & Mrs. Smith after the show’s long road to production (40:08), before briefly discussing the premiere of the final season of Curb Your Enthusiasm (59:18).
Hosts: Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald
Producer: Kaya McMullen
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS