The Chiefs Dynasty, the Hirings of Dan Quinn and Mike Macdonald, the Thunder’s Ceiling, and the Ant-SGA Rivalry

Tate and Nora preview Super Bowl LVIII between the Chiefs and 49ers, asking whether the Chiefs are a dynasty, talking the biggest positional battles, and deciding where Patrick Mahomes will rank all time if the Chiefs win back-to-back championships. Next, Nora breaks down the fit for Dan Quinn in Washington, why Mike Macdonald is the perfect coach to succeed Pete Carroll in Seattle, and expectations for Tom Brady in the TV booth next season. Plus, Tyler Parker joins Tate to talk the Thunder’s ceiling, dream deadline trades for OKC, SGA’s rivalry with Anthony Edwards, the return of Ben Simmons drama, whether the Lakers should trade LeBron James, and more!
Host: Tate Frazier
Guests: Nora Princiotti and Tyler Parker
Producers: Tucker Tashjian, Jack Sanders, and Chia Hao Tat
Subscribe: Spotify