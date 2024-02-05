“Seventeen Years Since … We’ve Been Going Through It”



The Full Go returns as Jason opens the podcast with that Bulls talk that you love so much! Jason discusses the ramifications of Zach LaVine’s injury, how the Bulls should act accordingly, and what this means for the future of the franchise. He also touches on the development of LaVine and analyzes his Bulls tenure (1:05). Following that, Jason chats with the Chicago Tribune’s Shakeia Taylor about Joakim Noah! The two talk about Noah and his impact throughout Chicago, why he resonates with the city, and what inspired Shakeia to write about him. The two then chat about Shakeia’s moderation of a Jackie Robinson event, why it was impactful for her, and what else she’s working on (20:55). Next, Jason reminisces about it being 17 years since the Bears were last in the Super Bowl. He talks about the Devin Hester return, why he felt the Bears would win it all, and the aura around that team (48:14). To wrap, Jason congratulates the rapper Killer Mike for his Grammy wins and talks about his personal connection to the album (59:05).

Host: Jason Goff

Guest: Shakeia Taylor

Producers: Steve Ceruti, Tony Gill, Chris Sutton, and Kyle Williams

