 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Theo Is Back With Lou Merloni. Plus, Marcus Smart’s Return to the Garden.

Brian also goes over some Patriots tidbits

By Brian Barrett
Memphis Grizzlies v Boston Celtics Photo by Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images


Brian recaps the Celtics’ win over the Grizzlies, which featured Marcus Smart’s return to Boston (0:30). Then, Brian speaks with NESN’s Lou Merloni about the news that Theo Epstein is joining Fenway Sports Group, how it affects the Red Sox, other moves the Sox may make, playing with Pedro Martinez, and more (11:50). Brian ends with some Pats tidbits, including director of scouting Elliot Wolf’s ascent within the organization (50:30).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172. Or send us your questions for our mailbag at offthepike@gmail.com.

Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: Lou Merloni
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Off the Pike

The Latest

The Win Streak Ends at Nine, and Ian Begley Talks Knicks Trade Deadline Targets

JJ also finishes with some trivia!

By John Jastremski

Who Done It? Breaking Down the Fourth Episode of ‘True Detective: Night Country’

Episode 4 presents some significant progress in the Tsalal murder case as the spirit world and reality continue to meld

By Julianna Ress

Trade Deadline Matchmaker. Plus, the Latest Flap Over Embiid’s Flap.

The guys also discuss whether the Lakers should make a win-now move to acquire Dejounte Murray

By Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and 1 more

David Hemingson on ‘The Holdovers’

Larry is joined by Academy Award-nominated writer and producer David Hemingson to discuss his latest film ‘The Holdovers’

By Larry Wilmore: Black on the Air

‘The Traitors’ Season 2, Episode 6 With Bergie

Johnny and Bergie discuss ‘Love Island’ U.S. and behind-the-scenes details of this season of ‘The Traitors’

By Johnny Bananas

‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ Season Finale Deep Dive

Plus, Jo and Mal talk about book spoilers to see what may happen next in a potential Season 2!

By Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson