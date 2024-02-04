Theo Is Back With Lou Merloni. Plus, Marcus Smart’s Return to the Garden.



Brian recaps the Celtics’ win over the Grizzlies, which featured Marcus Smart’s return to Boston (0:30). Then, Brian speaks with NESN’s Lou Merloni about the news that Theo Epstein is joining Fenway Sports Group, how it affects the Red Sox, other moves the Sox may make, playing with Pedro Martinez, and more (11:50). Brian ends with some Pats tidbits, including director of scouting Elliot Wolf’s ascent within the organization (50:30).

Host: Brian Barrett

Guest: Lou Merloni

Producer: Jamie McClellan

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

