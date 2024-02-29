‘Shogun’ Episodes 1 and 2, the ‘Harry Potter’ TV Series, and Previewing ‘The Regime’

Chris and Andy talk about the news that Guy Ritchie will direct a Ray Donovan spinoff (1:00) and that the long-talked-about Harry Potter TV series could be coming to Max in 2026 (15:32). Then, they talk about the first two episodes of Shogun and how the show is using the TV medium to tell a dense and rich story (36:31). Finally, they preview The Regime, HBO’s new Sunday night show starring Kate Winslet (59:26).
Hosts: Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald
Producer: Kaya McMullen
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS