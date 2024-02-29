 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Adam Kaufman on the NFLPA Survey. Plus, Is It Time to Give Mazzulla Credit?

Jamie and Brian also look at some Red Sox futures bets and preview the Celtics-Mavericks game on Friday night

By Brian Barrett
Brian chats with WRKO’s Adam Kaufman about the NFLPA survey, which had the Patriots ranked near the bottom across most categories; whether or not this has affected the on-field product; and how the Pats can bounce back this offseason through free agency and the draft (0:00). Then, they discuss Joe Mazzulla as a head coach and whether he deserves more credit for the Celtics’ impressive season (40:35). Later, they look at some Red Sox futures bets, as well as which have the best value (1:01:55). Brian and Jamie end with a listener email, and look ahead to the Celtics-Mavericks game on Friday night (1:14:35).

Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: Adam Kaufman
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

