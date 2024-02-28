The ‘Survivor’ Season 46 Premiere Is Here!



And … we’re back! Tyson and Riley are joined by Carolyn “Coco” Wiger from Season 44 to talk about their impression of the season premiere of Survivor Season 46. They begin the episode by describing how nicknames are created and what was correct with their preseason predictions. Then, they discuss the Season 46 alliances that they’d choose, Carolyn’s secret Reddit group, and their overall thoughts on the premiere.

Hosts: Tyson Apostol and Riley McAtee

Guest: Carolyn Wiger

Producer: Ashleigh Smith

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

