The ‘Survivor’ Season 46 Premiere Is Here!

Carolyn “Coco” Wiger joins Tyson and Riley to talk about their first impressions of Season 46!

By Tyson Apostol and Riley McAtee
CBS


And … we’re back! Tyson and Riley are joined by Carolyn “Coco” Wiger from Season 44 to talk about their impression of the season premiere of Survivor Season 46. They begin the episode by describing how nicknames are created and what was correct with their preseason predictions. Then, they discuss the Season 46 alliances that they’d choose, Carolyn’s secret Reddit group, and their overall thoughts on the premiere.

Hosts: Tyson Apostol and Riley McAtee
Guest: Carolyn Wiger
Producer: Ashleigh Smith
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

