Combine Confessions: Explaining What Coaches and GMs Are Actually Saying

The guys also talk about some of the most interesting findings from the annual NFL team report cards

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Ben Solak
NFL Combine Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images


Live from the NFL combine: PANDA WATCH (2:35)! Next, inspired by the Key & Peele skit “Obama’s Anger Translator,” the guys make sense of this year’s NFL combine press conferences from the head coaches and general managers, including Sean Payton’s thoughts on the Broncos’ QB situation and the Pats GM’s thoughts on team culture (9:42). Later, they unpack the most interesting findings from the annual NFL team report cards, as graded by the actual players (53:56).

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Ben Solak
Social: Kiera Givens and Jack Sanders
Producer: Kai Grady

