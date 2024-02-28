Combine Confessions: Explaining What Coaches and GMs Are Actually Saying



Live from the NFL combine: PANDA WATCH (2:35)! Next, inspired by the Key & Peele skit “Obama’s Anger Translator,” the guys make sense of this year’s NFL combine press conferences from the head coaches and general managers, including Sean Payton’s thoughts on the Broncos’ QB situation and the Pats GM’s thoughts on team culture (9:42). Later, they unpack the most interesting findings from the annual NFL team report cards, as graded by the actual players (53:56).

