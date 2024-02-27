Eagles Buzz From the Combine With EJ Smith!



Eagles GM Howie Roseman and head coach Nick Sirianni spoke on Tuesday about their offseason approach to improving the team following the epic collapse at the end of the 2023 season. Eagles reporter EJ Smith of The Philadelphia Inquirer jumped on the pod to discuss the major decisions that have to be made this offseason for the Birds. How much input will Sirianni have in the offense? Will Haason Reddick be an Eagle? Is Fletcher Cox coming back for another season?

Host: Sheil Kapadia

Guest: EJ Smith

