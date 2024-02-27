 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Eagles Buzz From the Combine With EJ Smith!

Sheil and EJ get together to discuss whether Haason Reddick will be an Eagle, what decisions the Eagles need to make this offseason, and more

By Sheil Kapadia
NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Philadelphia Eagles v Tampa Bay Buccaneers Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images


Eagles GM Howie Roseman and head coach Nick Sirianni spoke on Tuesday about their offseason approach to improving the team following the epic collapse at the end of the 2023 season. Eagles reporter EJ Smith of The Philadelphia Inquirer jumped on the pod to discuss the major decisions that have to be made this offseason for the Birds. How much input will Sirianni have in the offense? Will Haason Reddick be an Eagle? Is Fletcher Cox coming back for another season?

Host: Sheil Kapadia
Guest: EJ Smith
Producer: Cliff Augustin
Music Composed By: Teddy Grossman and Jackson Greenberg

