‘Shogun’ Series Premiere Recap



Joanna Robinson and Rob Mahoney reunite to break down the two-episode premiere of FX’s new series Shogun. They open by unpacking the premise of the historical epic, its early adaptation choices, and its ties to the James Clavell novel of the same name. Next, they discuss the introduction of the show’s trio of main characters (John Blackthorne, Yoshii Toranaga, and Toda Mariko), their respective positions in the story so far, and the ensuing power struggle among the Council of Regents. Later, they close by highlighting their favorite production aspects, including the intricate set design and the immaculate costuming.

Hosts: Joanna Robinson and Rob Mahoney

Producer: Kai Grady

