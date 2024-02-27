 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘Shogun’ Series Premiere Recap

Joanna Robinson and Rob Mahoney reunite to break down the two-episode premiere of FX’s new series ‘Shogun’

By Joanna Robinson and Rob Mahoney
FX


Joanna Robinson and Rob Mahoney reunite to break down the two-episode premiere of FX’s new series Shogun. They open by unpacking the premise of the historical epic, its early adaptation choices, and its ties to the James Clavell novel of the same name. Next, they discuss the introduction of the show’s trio of main characters (John Blackthorne, Yoshii Toranaga, and Toda Mariko), their respective positions in the story so far, and the ensuing power struggle among the Council of Regents. Later, they close by highlighting their favorite production aspects, including the intricate set design and the immaculate costuming.

Hosts: Joanna Robinson and Rob Mahoney
Producer: Kai Grady

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Prestige TV Podcast

The Latest

We Still Don’t Know the WrestleMania Main Event! Plus, Post–Judgment Day Predictions and Looking Ahead to AEW Revolution.

Peter, Greg, and Dip discuss what’s to come and what has recently passed in the world of wrestling

By Peter Rosenberg and Greg Hyde

NBA Abominations, Wemby’s 5x5, and Defending This Year’s Draft Class

Verno and KOC also discuss the wild ending to the Knicks-Pistons game, the weird state of the Nets franchise, Trae Young’s surgery, and how well Jaime Jaquez Jr. has performed this season

By Kevin O'Connor and Chris Vernon

This Is J.Lo ... Now: Decoding ‘The Greatest Love Story Never Told’

Juliet and Amanda analyze the Jennifer Lopez we see in her new documentary, ‘The Greatest Love Story Never Told’

By Juliet Litman and Amanda Dobbins
Denver Nuggets v Golden State Warriors
Play

Over- and Underreactions, a Riverboat Question, and KOC’s NBA Player Power Rankings

Tate Frazier and KOC break down the recent happenings around the NBA, and Cousin Sal comes on to do over- and underreactions to the most recent news in the sports world

By Tate Frazier, Kevin O'Connor, and 1 more

‘Clerks’ and the ’90s Indie Film Big Bang, Through the Eyes of The Village Voice

An excerpt from Tricia Romano’s oral history of the famed alt-weekly, ‘The Freaks Came Out to Write,’ featuring Kevin Smith, Amy Taubin, and Colson Whitehead

By Tricia Romano

Robert De Niro Continues to Evolve, Persevere, and Challenge Himself. He Should Win Another Oscar.

The legendary actor’s turn in ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ is singular, the result of decades of work across genres and sensibilities, even if the journey at times plunged him into the depths of mediocrity

By Keith Phipps