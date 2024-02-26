‘Formula 1: Drive to Survive’ Season 6, Episodes 6-10 Recap



Meg is joined by Jodi Walker to review Episodes 6-10 of Season 6 of Drive to Survive. They kick things off with an overall discussion on the success of the show, how it rates among reality television, and how they see it progressing after Season 6. Then, they talk through scenes between Lewis Hamilton and Toto Wolff at Mercedes, discuss Alpine’s second episode of the season and Otmar Szafnauer’s firing at the Belgian GP, hit on Ryan Reynolds’s celebrity appearance, and highlight Ferrari’s passionate fans!

Host: Megan Schuster

Guest: Jodi Walker

Producer: Erika Cervantes

