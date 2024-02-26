 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘Formula 1: Drive to Survive’ Season 6, Episodes 6-10 Recap

Meg and Jodi talk about the scenes between Lewis Hamilton and Toto Wolff, Ferrari’s passionate fans, and much more!

By Megan Schuster and Jodi Walker
Netflix


Meg is joined by Jodi Walker to review Episodes 6-10 of Season 6 of Drive to Survive. They kick things off with an overall discussion on the success of the show, how it rates among reality television, and how they see it progressing after Season 6. Then, they talk through scenes between Lewis Hamilton and Toto Wolff at Mercedes, discuss Alpine’s second episode of the season and Otmar Szafnauer’s firing at the Belgian GP, hit on Ryan Reynolds’s celebrity appearance, and highlight Ferrari’s passionate fans!

Host: Megan Schuster
Guest: Jodi Walker
Producer: Erika Cervantes

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Formula One

The Latest

Trades Possible for Tee Higgins and Brian Burns? Kirk Cousins, Free Agency Favorites, and More!

Plus, Ben and Sheil discuss what the Bears should do with the first overall pick in the draft

By Ben Solak and Sheil Kapadia

Netflix’s ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ Winners and Losers

Mal and Jo talk about some things that worked and some things that didn’t in Netflix’s live-action adaptation

By Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson

Final Best Picture Power Rankings and How Oscar Voting Really Works

Sean and Amanda talk of Lily Gladstone’s win for Best Actress, then Tom Oyer joins the show to explain how the Academy Awards actually work and what the voting process looks like

By Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins

Here Comes the Pitch: Animated Adaptations Edition

Jomi, Steve, and Jessica pitch some of their best ideas for live-action adaptations of a few of the animated shows and movies you love

By Jomi Adeniran, Steve Ahlman, and 1 more

‘Dune: Part Two’ and ‘Shogun’ Anticipation Meter, the Possible Paramount-Peacock Merger, ‘The Dynasty,’ and ‘The Greatest Night in Pop’

Chris and Andy talk of how seriously Denis Villeneuve takes this world that he is creating with ‘Dune,’ why ‘Shogun’ reminds them of ‘Game of Thrones,’ and more

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

Panic Time for Max and Warner Bros. Discovery?

Matt and Lucas join to discuss a disappointing movie quarter from Warner Bros. and whether its business model needs to change

By Matthew Belloni