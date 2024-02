Steve and Jomi are joined by Jessica Clemons for another exciting edition of Here Comes the Pitch! With Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender live-action remake in mind, the crew members pitch some of their best ideas for live-action adaptations of some of the animated shows and movies you love.

Hosts: Jomi Adeniran and Steve Ahlman

Guest: Jessica Clemons

Producer: Jonathan Kermah

Additional Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal

