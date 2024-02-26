‘Dune: Part Two’ and ‘Shogun’ Anticipation Meter, the Possible Paramount-Peacock Merger, ‘The Dynasty,’ and ‘The Greatest Night in Pop’



Chris and Andy talk about rewatching Dune in anticipation of Dune: Part Two and how seriously Denis Villeneuve takes this world that he is creating (1:00). Then they talk about Shogun and why the show reminds them of Game of Thrones (18:03), before talking about the rumors that Paramount+ and Peacock might merge (32:38). Finally, they discuss two documentaries they are enjoying: The Dynasty and The Greatest Night in Pop (56:32).

Hosts: Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

Producer: Kaya McMullen

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS