‘Dune: Part Two’ and ‘Shogun’ Anticipation Meter, the Possible Paramount-Peacock Merger, ‘The Dynasty,’ and ‘The Greatest Night in Pop’

Chris and Andy talk of how seriously Denis Villeneuve takes this world that he is creating with ‘Dune,’ why ‘Shogun’ reminds them of ‘Game of Thrones,’ and more

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald
Warner Bros.


Chris and Andy talk about rewatching Dune in anticipation of Dune: Part Two and how seriously Denis Villeneuve takes this world that he is creating (1:00). Then they talk about Shogun and why the show reminds them of Game of Thrones (18:03), before talking about the rumors that Paramount+ and Peacock might merge (32:38). Finally, they discuss two documentaries they are enjoying: The Dynasty and The Greatest Night in Pop (56:32).

Hosts: Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald
Producer: Kaya McMullen

