Letting Go of Smartphones and How to Menu With Holbox in Los Angeles

Dave and Chris get into an episode fresh off of a recording of Dinner Time Live, going into detail about some of the inner workings of the show. Dave and Chris also ponder the recent major cellular service outage and whether moving to a dumb phone is possible (including one comedian friend who manages without a smartphone). The episode wraps up with an edition of How to Menu with Yucatán-style seafood specialist Holbox in Los Angeles.
Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Producers: Victoria Valencia and Euno Lee
