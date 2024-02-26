 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Letting Go of Smartphones and How to Menu With Holbox in Los Angeles

Dave and Chris get into an episode fresh off of a recording of ‘Dinner Time Live,’ going into detail about some of the inner workings of the show. The episode wraps up with an edition of How to Menu with Yucatán-style seafood specialist Holbox in Los Angeles.

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Producers: Victoria Valencia and Euno Lee

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

