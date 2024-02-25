Brandon Royval Outlasts Old Foe, Does UFC 301 Await? Plus, Brian Ortega Messes Up Yair Rodriguez’s Title Plans and Recapping the First PFL vs. Bellator Show.

After watching 14 hours of fights on Saturday, Petesy, Chuck, and TST gather to break down all the action from UFC Mexico City and the first PFL vs. Bellator event in Saudi Arabia. Here’s what’s to expect on today’s episode:
- Intro (00:00)
- Whether Brandon Royval deserved the win over Brandon Moreno (02:14)
- Will Alejandre Pantoja and Royval headline UFC 301 in Rio de Janeiro? (05:35)
- Yair Rodriguez’s bizarre performance against Brian Ortega (09:21)
- With Rodriguez blowing his chance for a massive fight with Ilia Topuria later this year, who will get the title shot now? (13:35)
- What to make of Francis Ngannou’s awkward exit after the PFL vs. Bellator main event (29:45)
- The guys’ thoughts on whether Ngannou will fight for PFL this year (31:54)
- Johnny Eblen’s showing in the co-main event against Impa Kasanganay (38:12)
- Other performances from PFL vs. Bellator that stood out (42:21)
Hosts: Petesy Carroll and Chuck Mindenhall
Producer: Troy Farkas
