Netflix’s ‘Avatar the Last Airbender’ Season 1 Reactions

The Midnight Boys discuss the new live-action adaptation of this beloved cartoon gets right and mostly wrong, what could make a good adaptation, and the struggles of bad adaptations

By Charles Holmes, Van Lathan, Jomi Adeniran, and Steve Ahlman
Netflix


Yip yip! Time to dive into the hotly anticipated first season of Netflix’s Avatar the Last Airbender (09:57). The Midnight Boys discuss what the newest live-action adaptation of this beloved cartoon gets right and mostly wrong, what could make some good adaptations, and the struggles of bad adaptations.

Hosts: Charles Holmes, Van Lathan, Jomi Adeniran, and Steve Ahlman
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman
Additional Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal
Social: Jomi Adeniran

