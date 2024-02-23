Netflix’s ‘Avatar the Last Airbender’ Season 1 Reactions

Yip yip! Time to dive into the hotly anticipated first season of Netflix’s Avatar the Last Airbender (09:57). The Midnight Boys discuss what the newest live-action adaptation of this beloved cartoon gets right and mostly wrong, what could make some good adaptations, and the struggles of bad adaptations.
Hosts: Charles Holmes, Van Lathan, Jomi Adeniran, and Steve Ahlman
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman
Additional Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts