The Jim Crow Era of Reproductive Freedom, Plus Tiffany Haddish’s Israel Trip

Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay discuss the Alabama Supreme Court ruling that’s resulted in the halting of IVF treatments (5:18), before reacting to Tiffany Haddish’s trip to Israel (20:41). Then they break down a viral TikTok account called Biracial Lounge (38:16) before welcoming the founder of the X for Boys Life Preparatory School, King Randall I, to discuss a recent post on safety during police interactions (47:33).
Hosts: Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay
Guest: King Randall I
Producers: Donnie Beacham Jr. and Ashleigh Smith
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher