Top Boston Athletes Draft With Nick “Fitzy” Stevens



Brian is joined by WEEI’s Nick “Fitzy” Stevens to talk about the Patriots, The Dynasty docuseries, and what the team should do with the no. 3 pick in the NFL draft (0:55). Then, they go back and forth drafting the best 21st-century Boston athletes, before producer Jamie joins to note a few omissions from their squads, and declare a winner (30:10). Brian and Jamie then end with a few leftover thoughts about the draft, and reflect on what an incredible run Boston sports have had since 2000 (1:21:40).‌

Host: Brian Barrett

Guest: Nick “Fitzy” Stevens

Producer: Jamie McClellan

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

