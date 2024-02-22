 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Top Boston Athletes Draft With Nick “Fitzy” Stevens

Plus, some leftover thoughts about the draft, and reflections on what an incredible run Boston sports have had since 2000

By Brian Barrett
Apple TV+


Brian is joined by WEEI’s Nick “Fitzy” Stevens to talk about the Patriots, The Dynasty docuseries, and what the team should do with the no. 3 pick in the NFL draft (0:55). Then, they go back and forth drafting the best 21st-century Boston athletes, before producer Jamie joins to note a few omissions from their squads, and declare a winner (30:10). Brian and Jamie then end with a few leftover thoughts about the draft, and reflect on what an incredible run Boston sports have had since 2000 (1:21:40).‌

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172. Or send us your questions for our mailbag at offthepike@gmail.com.

The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please check out Resources and Helplines for Gambling Responsibly to find out more, or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.

Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: Nick “Fitzy” Stevens
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Off the Pike

The Latest

The Rock Joins the Bloodline! Plus, WWE Elimination Chamber Preview. | The Masked Man Show

The faction has another member

By Kazeem Famuyide and David Shoemaker

UFC Mexico City and PFL vs. Bellator Previews!

Plus, Michael Chandler’s WWE appearance

By Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and 1 more

UFC 300 Main Event Announced

Dana White announces that Alex Pereira will defend his light heavyweight belt against former champion Jamahal Hill

By Ariel Helwani, Chuck Mindenhall, and 1 more

The Disappointing State of All-Star Weekend. Plus, Is It Time for the Bucks to Panic?

There’s also talk of the lackluster start to Doc Rivers’s tenure with the Milwaukee Bucks, some questions that could define the back half of the season, and more

By Logan Murdock and Raja Bell

Freddie Ljungberg on Being an Invincible, Iconic Ads, and Arsenal’s Title Chances!

Freddie talks us through his incredible career, the record breaking Calvin Klein advert he starred in, and the iconic Nike advert that featured Ronaldinho Gaúcho, Luis Figo, Roberto Carlos, and R9

By Ben Foster

Porto Stun Arsenal, and Tuchel to Leave Bayern

Musa and Ryan cover the latest in the Premier League, Champions League and more

By Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga