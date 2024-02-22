Three Go-To Celebration Restaurants and Revisiting Dave’s Unified Theory of Deliciousness

Dave is solo in this episode, which begins with him sharing three restaurants that he went to for celebrations as a kid and where he takes his family for celebrations now. He then answers an AskDave on knowing when it’s time to move on from a new idea as an entrepreneur.

Davestradamus sees Dave revisit his “unified theory of deliciousness” in a discussion on the importance of challenging the way diners think about food.

Host: Dave Chang

Producers: Victoria Valencia and Euno Lee

