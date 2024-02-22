‘The Bad Batch’ Season 3 Premiere Reactions

Mal is joined by Ben Lindbergh to give their reactions to the three-part premiere for the final season of The Bad Batch (06:33). They dive deep with their biggest questions revolving around Project Necromancer, Omega, and Clone Force 99 (19:32). Later, they look ahead and talk about what they hope to see for the remainder of the season and how this show will fill in the gaps between Star Wars trilogies (77:12).
Host: Mallory Rubin
Guest: Ben Lindbergh
Producer: Eduardo Ocampo
Additional Production: Arjuna Ramgopal
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / Pandora / Google Podcasts