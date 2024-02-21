 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Matt Hamachek on His Pats Docuseries ‘The Dynasty’

Plus, Brian quickly addresses Rafael Devers’s comments about the Red Sox’s lackluster offseason

By Brian Barrett
Dallas Cowboys v New England Patriots Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images


Brian quickly addresses Rafael Devers’s comments about the Red Sox’s lackluster offseason, before he speaks with filmmaker Matt Hamachek about the first two episodes of his new docuseries, The Dynasty, which chronicles the Patriots dynasty, beginning with the Pats’ Cinderella season that started it all back in 2001 (0:40). Then, Brian looks back at Matthew Slater’s incredible career with the news that he is retiring after 16 seasons with the Patriots. He then takes a closer look at the top three QBs in the upcoming NFL draft and recaps the Bruins’ recent shaky play (39:35). Finally, Brian and Jamie answer some listener emails on NBA All-Star Weekend, the Celtics, and the Sox (55:00).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172. Or send us your questions for our mailbag at offthepike@gmail.com.

Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: Matt Hamachek
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

