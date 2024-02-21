 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Griselda’ Asks Whether Girl Bosses Can Have Real Friendships

Mala Muñoz and Lissete Lanuza Sáenz join to talk about Sofia Vergara’s new Netflix show and its portrayal of female friendships

By Erika Ramirez
Erika is joined this week by podcaster, writer, and comedian Mala Muñoz to talk about Sofia Vergara’s new Netflix series Griselda, which chronicles the godmother of the Miami drug trade, and how her friendships with women carried her to the top and losing them was her downfall. Then writer Lissete Lanuza Sáenz stops by to talk about how Griselda the show and the woman who may have girl-bossed too close to the sun.

Host: Erika Ramirez
Guests: Mala Muñoz and Lissete Lanuza Sáenz

